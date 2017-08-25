Celebrate Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale by Turning Yourself Into the Night King on Facebook

In honor of Game of Thrones ' season seven finale , Facebook has debuted a feature that lets fans know how to transform themselves into the dreaded Night King .

To access the new Night King camera effect, simply tap the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right from the News Feed page to open the camera. From there, you'll be able to experience exactly what it feels like to sport the "icy visage" of the leader of the White Walkers.

By creating a Night King video, you'll join the ranks of Thrones ' very own Kristofer Hivju — who plays Tormund Giantsbane. "Sunday is the last episode of season seven," Hivju menacingly intones as the undead villain.

Watch the clip below.

Kristofer Hivju Night King Facebook Effect Kristofer Hivju wants you to know that Winter Is Here.Prepare for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale by updating your Facebook app, tap the camera icon on the top left and swipe right now to turn yourself into the Night King. Posted by Game of Thrones on Friday, August 25, 2017

"The Dragon and the Wolf," the finale of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.