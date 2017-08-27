Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BoxingFloyd Mayweather Knocks Out Conor McGregor in 10th Round
Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
protestsCounterprotesters Flood San Francisco Streets to Denounce White Supremacy
Alt Right Protesters Hold News Conference In San Francisco After Cancelling Rally, Amid Counter Demonstrations Planned
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
photographyWatch the Moon's Shadow Sweep Across the Teton Valley in This 360° Video
M of inflamed cardiac muscle (myocarditis)
Light micrograph of human cardiac muscle with chronic myocarditis (inflammation). Hanns-Frieder Michler—Science Photo Library/Getty Images
Heart Disease

A New Drug Lowers Risk of Heart Attack and Cancer

Alice Park
5:00 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

It turns out that cholesterol isn’t the only thing you have to worry about to keep your heart healthy. In recent years, doctors have started to focus on inflammation — the same process that makes cuts red and painful — as an important contributor to a heart attack. It’s the reason doctors recommend low-dose aspirin to prevent recurrent heart attacks in people who have already had them, why they also prescribe statins, which lower both cholesterol and inflammation, and why they have started to measure inflammation levels in the blood.

But it’s never been clear exactly how much inflammation adds to heart disease risk. Since statins lower both, it’s hard to tell whether inflammation or cholesterol has the bigger impact on heart problems.

Related

red-wine-bottle-glass-drinking-health-alcohol-motto-stock
Diet/NutritionHaving a Drink May Help You Live Longer
Diet/Nutrition
Having a Drink May Help You Live Longer

MORE: Why Inflammation in Your Mouth May Raise Your Risk of Cancer

But in a new paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, scientists say they now have proof that lowering inflammation alone, without affecting cholesterol, also reduces the risk of a heart attack.

In the study, 10,000 people who have already had a heart attack were randomly assigned to get injected with a placebo or different doses of a drug called canakinumab. Canakinumab, made by Novartis, is currently approved to treat rare immune-related conditions and works to reduce inflammation but does not affect cholesterol levels. After four years, the people who received the drug had a 15% lower chance of having a heart attack or stroke compared to people who didn’t get the drug. The medication also reduced the need for angioplasty or bypass surgery by 30%.

“Even I am pinching myself,” says Dr. Paul Ridker, who led the study and is director of the center for cardiovascular disease prevention at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is a pioneer in exposing the role inflammation plays in heart disease. “This outcome is more than we hoped for. The bottom line is we now have clear evidence that lowering inflammation through this pathway lowers rates of heart attack and stroke with no change at all in cholesterol.”

About a quarter of people who have heart attacks will have another heart event even if they keep their cholesterol at recommended levels. For them, it may not be cholesterol so much as inflammation that is driving their heart disease. So the study further solidifies the fact that heart doctors should be measure inflammation as well as cholesterol in their heart patients. An inexpensive blood test that looks for a protein that rises in the blood with inflammation, called C-reactive protein (CRP), can tell doctors how much inflammation their patients have. Beginning in 2003, the American Heart Association started to provide guidelines on how doctors should use CRP testing; for patients like those in the current trial, the group did not see any additional benefit to CRP testing since those patients should already be treated with statins, which can lower both cholesterol and inflammation.

But with the new results, those guidelines may change. Ridker says the findings should clarify how doctors can optimize the way they treat their heart patients — about half of people who have had a heart attack tend to have high levels of inflammatory factors, while half have high cholesterol levels. The inexpensive CRP test could identify those with higher inflammation, who might be candidates for taking a drug like canakinumab.

The drug is not currently approved for any heart conditions, but Novartis will likely look at doing more studies to confirm its effectiveness in treating heart disease.

Related

Mini Aspirin heart disease headache bowel cancer
Heart DiseaseWhy Aspirin May Be More Dangerous for Older People
Heart Disease
Why Aspirin May Be More Dangerous for Older People

Perhaps more intriguing are additional results that Ridker reported, related to cancer. In a separate study published in the Lancet using data from the same study, he found that people taking canakinumab lowered their risk of dying from any cancer over four years by 50%, and their risk of fatal lung cancer by 75%.

While the connection between heart disease and cancer may not seem obvious, Ridker says that many people who have had heart problems, like those in the study, are former or current smokers, since smoking is a risk factor for heart attacks. And smoking increases inflammation. “People who smoke a pack of cigarettes a day are chronically inflaming their lungs,” he says. That’s why he decided to look at cancer deaths as well as heart events in his study population.

The cancer data is still preliminary, and needs to be confirmed with additional studies, but it’s encouraging, says Dr. Otis Bradley, chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, who was not involved in the study. “We know that free oxygen radicals and inflammation can damage DNA and can cause cancer,” he says. “This all makes sense to me.” Studies have already shown, for example, that inflammation may be a factor in prostate cancer and colon cancer.

But whether anti-inflammatory agents, like canakinumab, or even over-the-counter drugs like aspirin, should be part of standard cancer treatment isn't clear yet. There are a number of different inflammatory pathways, and canakinumab targets just one. Other pathways, along with new anti-inflammatory drugs, may emerge with more research.

When it comes to heart disease, however, it’s clear that inflammation-fighting medications like canakinumb may represent the next generation of treatment. “Ten years from now we will be doing more personalized medicine,” says Ridker. “Some people will get more cholesterol lowering. Some will get more inflammation-lowering drugs. Some will get other agents that we haven’t considered yet. It’s a wonderful new era in heart disease treatment."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME