Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September

Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast . Disney/AP

September brings the return of some beloved characters to Netflix . BoJack Horseman comes back to the streaming service on Sept. 8 for the show's fourth season — although the series protagonist appears to be missing . Meanwhile, Narcos returns for a third season, offering a look at Colombia's Cali Cartel. You can also catch Hercules , Mulan and the live-action Beauty and the Beast before Disney movies leave Netflix at the end of 2019.

Check out the new titles coming to Netflix in September below.

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light : Season 1

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elve: Secrets of Elvendale : Season 1

Maniac : Season 1

Narcos : Season 3

Outside Man : Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs : Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 3

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist : Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh

Apaches : Season 1

BoJack Horseman : Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Fire Chasers : Season 1

Greenhouse Academy : Season 1

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Spirit: Riding Free : Season 2

The Confession Tapes : Season 1

September 9

Portlandia : Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 13

Offspring : Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney's Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal : Season 1

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5

Rumble

VeggieTales in the City : Season 2

September 18

Call the Midwife : Season 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham : Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whiteball: Travels With My Father : Season 1

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 24

Dark Matter : Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State : Part 4

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth : Season 1

Club de Cuervos : Season 3

Gerald's Game

Real Rob : Season 2

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip : Season 1

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again : Season 1

September 30

Murder Maps : Season 3