Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September

September brings the return of some beloved characters to Netflix. BoJack Horseman comes back to the streaming service on Sept. 8 for the show's fourth season — although the series protagonist appears to be missing. Meanwhile, Narcos returns for a third season, offering a look at Colombia's Cali Cartel. You can also catch Hercules, Mulan and the live-action Beauty and the Beast before Disney movies leave Netflix at the end of 2019.
Check out the new titles coming to Netflix in September below.
September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elve: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neil Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 3
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
September 8
#realityhigh
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 1
September 9
Portlandia: Season 7
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
September 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
September 14
Disney's Pocahontas
September 15
American Vandal: Season 1
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5
Rumble
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2
September 18
Call the Midwife: Season 6
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham: Season 3
September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whiteball: Travels With My Father: Season 1
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 24
Dark Matter: Season 3
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1
Club de Cuervos: Season 3
Gerald's Game
Real Rob: Season 2
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1
Our Souls at Night
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1
September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3