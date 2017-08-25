Tech
Search
Sign In
politicsHe Shared a Photo of His Baby. Then She Became a Political Football
hurricane harveyImmigration Detainees Being Moved From Hurricane Harvey's Path
Surf rises at Bob Hall Pier Corpus Christi as Hurricane Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas. Mandatory Credit:
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionCelebrate Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale by Turning Yourself Into the Night King on Facebook
Apple launches iPhone models 7 and 7 plus in Russia
An Apple phone is seen at a shop after Apple launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus in Moscow, Russia on October 26, 2016. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Smartphones

Apple's iPhone 8 May Cost $1,000

Lisa Eadicicco
1:09 PM ET

Those planning to line up for Apple's expected top-of-the-line smartphone might want to start saving. The premium version of the new iPhone, which Apple is said to be unveiling in September, may cost around $999, according to a new report from The New York Times.

That would make the new iPhone cost over $300 more than the $649 iPhone 7, and about $230 more expensive than the $769 iPhone 7 Plus. It's unclear whether the $999 figure refers to the iPhone's starting or maximum price (Apple typically offers iPhones with different storage options, with additional storage usually adding about $100 to the price). It's not the first evidence indicating Apple's high-end phone may cost nearly $1,000: Fast Company previously reported the same, saying that a special tenth anniversary edition model would have a price tag "very likely north of $1,000." This $999 version may be a special model launched alongside two other new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones, as Bloomberg reported.

Read more: Here's Your First Look at Samsung's Galaxy Note 8

This premium iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, is expected to represent a major overhaul of the current iPhone's design. Changes may include the addition of an OLED screen, the same display type found on phones made by Samsung and others, which offers better contrast than the liquid crystal display on Apple's existing iPhones. Apple may also increase the size of the screen by reducing the bezels surrounding the display, according to the Times and previous reports from Bloomberg. Facial recognition and wireless charging — both features that have long been present on Android phones — may also be in store for Apple's upcoming device.

Apple has not yet responded to TIME's request for comment about the new iPhone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME