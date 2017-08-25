U.S.
Diana In Canada
Navy

Navy Identifies Second Victim of USS John S. McCain Crash

Associated Press
11:06 AM ET

(SINGAPORE) — A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore was identified by the Navy on Friday.

The 7th Fleet said Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon on Thursday night. He is from Suffield, Connecticut.

More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue the search inside flooded compartments of the ship for eight others still missing. The Navy had called of the search of the seas on Thursday.

Divers earlier recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The collision Monday ripped a gash in the McCain hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms. The destroyer is now in port in Singapore.

The commander of the 7th Fleet was fired this week after four accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

The Navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations. The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.

