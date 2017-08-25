Watch a Gorgeous Time Lapse of the Solar Eclipse in Wyoming

Crowds of science enthusiasts, both amateur and professional, looked skyward in Casper, Wyo. on Aug. 21 to witness the Great American Eclipse , a rare celestial event in which a total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. from coast to coast.

TIME’s video team set up camp in Casper and produced a live broadcast, and we also gathered time-lapse footage of the day unfolding. The video above was captured by five cameras, which each recorded for 8 hours. We then condensed the video down to two minutes. Watch above.