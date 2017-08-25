Science
eclipse

Watch a Gorgeous Time Lapse of the Solar Eclipse in Wyoming

Brian Braganza
Updated: 1:15 PM ET | Originally published: 11:35 AM ET

Crowds of science enthusiasts, both amateur and professional, looked skyward in Casper, Wyo. on Aug. 21 to witness the Great American Eclipse, a rare celestial event in which a total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. from coast to coast.

Photojournalist and videographer Philip Scott Andrews set up camp in Casper to gather time-lapse footage of the day unfolding. The video above was captured by five cameras, which each recorded for 8 hours. We then condensed the video down to two minutes. Watch above.

