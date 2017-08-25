U.S.
Mac Owens, left, Mark Jones, center, and Kelly Owens, right, board up their business in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. Eric Gay—AP
hurricane harvey

This Is Hurricane Harvey's Path and Forecast

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:22 AM ET

Texas is preparing for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall Friday, but people are also wondering where it's going on how long it will stick around.

Harvey is expected to stay around the southeast coast of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend, the hurricane isn't expected to move much, meaning it'll keep bringing steady rainfall. Harvey will start moving north along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday before dissipating.

The storm is expected to bring flooding that could reach between six and 12 feet above ground level and rainfall of 15 to 25 inches, with as much as 35 inches in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said.

All seven Texas counties along the Gulf coast have ordered mandatory evacuations, four of which ordered the entire county to evacuate and said they cannot guarantee rescue for anyone who stays behind, the Associated Press reported. This evacuation includes tens of thousands of people.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told NBC affiliate station KPRC that some people aren't taking the warnings seriously enough.

"A lot of people are taking this storm for granted thinking it may not post much of a danger to them," Abbott said.

