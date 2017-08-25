The Most Hilarious Memes About the Old Taylor Swift Vs. New Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. John Salangsang—Invision/AP

Taylor Swift just dropped her brand new single, “ Look What You Made Me Do ”, and the internet cannot get enough.

The song is a marked change from songs like “22” and “Shake It Off” and with lines like “the old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead” it looks like like Swift is trying to shed her nice girl image ( like a snake! )—at least until her new album, Reputation , comes out. Swift’s new aesthetics and new attitude got the attention of Twitter, and people couldn’t help but draw parallels between 2014's Taylor Swift album 1989 and 2017 Taylor Swift with photos to document the evolution.

Here are some of the funniest memes and reactions to Swift’s latest direction.

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo : pic.twitter.com/AbJWJVy2yC

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo: pic.twitter.com/AbJWJVy2yC - Tiffany Love (@talesoftlove) August 25, 2017

Me at 11 PM vs. me after this single dropped #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/PTpMsmwDVO - Chri$tine (@Lil_Vil) August 25, 2017

New @taylorswift13 song or real-life episode of HIMYM? Cuz she just transformed into Robin Daggers and we all died too. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/xjAC9uyWGv - Rachel Ebel (@RachelEbelPhoto) August 25, 2017

2010 taylor: who you are is not what you did, you're still an innocent

2017 taylor: I AM DEAD NOW AND SO ARE YOU BECAUSE I WILL KILL YOU - Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 25, 2017

Look what you made her do!!! pic.twitter.com/Ld5FphjwR5 - Claire Stern (@clairecstern) August 25, 2017

Red: I lost myself

1989: I found myself

Reputation: I'm dead - meg (@andswiftruns) August 25, 2017

Old Taylor Swift vs. New Taylor Swift #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/w3JVnAGps8 - Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) August 25, 2017

2012: 'He calls me up & he’s like I still love you'



2017: 'The old Taylor can’t come to the phone...cause she’s dead” #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/8cEgd1TF0a - Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 25, 2017

