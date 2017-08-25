NavyNavy Identifies Second Victim of USS John S. McCain Crash
Television

Here's Who Will Be in Black Mirror Season 4

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
10:21 AM ET

Huge Black Mirror season 4 news: The first trailer is here, looking all urgent and sleek. There are cryptic episode titles. There’s the full cast list (with plenty of surprising names). Six new mind-bending episodes are coming to Netflix later this year (no exact date yet) from showrunner Charlie Brooker.

Here are the episode breakdowns. You’ll notice there are no descriptions, not yet, as Brooker likes to keep his storylines as secret as possible:

“Arkangel”
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)
Director: Jodie Foster (yup, that Jodie Foster)
Written by: Charlie Brooker

“USS Callister”
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum)
Director: Toby Haynes (Sherlock)
Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges

“Crocodile”
Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)
Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)
Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Hang the DJ”
Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), George Blagden (Versailles)
Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos)
Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Metalhead”
Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything), Jake Davies (The Missing), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)
Director: David Slade (Hannibal)
Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Black Museum”
Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Letitia Wright (Humans), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots)
Director: Colm McCarthy
Written By: Charlie Brooker

Observations (with the caveat that making any assumptions about anything in Black Mirror is foolhardy and likely wrong): The most visually striking entry has to be “USS Callister” which has a decidedly Star Trek-spoof feel with Plemons in the captain’s chair (between CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and Fox’s The Orville, the Trek-ian space is rather busy this fall). “Hang the D.J.” appears to offer some new technology twist on dating. “Metalhead” has a shot suggesting a robot similar those creepy Boston Dynamics deer-bots running amuck. Foster’s “Arkangel” seems to offer a tech spin on the problem child horror genre. And the others are even more uncertain. Here’s one thing for sure: We’re watching.

