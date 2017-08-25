Royal FamilyHow Princes William and Harry Are Carrying on Causes Close to Princess Diana’s Heart
Music

Taylor Swift Will Premiere Her New Video at the VMAs. And Katy Perry Is Hosting

Kate Samuelson
8:53 AM ET

After dropping her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," late Thursday, Taylor Swift is making waves across social media yet again by announcing that the music video for her new anthem will air during the MTV VMAs on Sunday.

The singer premiered 15 seconds of the much-anticipated music video — directed by Joseph Kahn, the creative force behind multiple videos from Swift's 1989 album, including "Bad Blood" — on Good Morning America Friday morning. The whole thing will be shown live on MTV in two day's time.

But shortly after Swift's announcement, social media users were quick to point out that there's something slightly awkward about the video premiering at the VMAs. Katy Perry is the host of this year's awards. Perry is Swift's longtime frenemy, who some people believe is referenced in "Look What You Made Me Do."

The Swish Swish singer revealed the news of her new gig in late July, writing on Twitter: "Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact!" Perry is also nominated in five categories, including Artist of the Year. She has not yet responded to the news of Swift's video premiere.

The 2017 VMAs will air live from Los Angeles Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

