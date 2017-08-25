The New Taylor Swift Lyrics Everyone Is Talking About

After sharing a series of snake-themed hype videos , Taylor Swift has released the first single from her forthcoming sixth album Reputation , " Look What You Made Me Do ."

It came with an internet-busting declaration: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead."

And in almost every line of the song, the pop star makes it clear that her persona starring in this narrative is out for revenge. The song's title even appears along the curvature of a slithering snake in the animated lyric video, an apparent reference to her online critics.

Between all the pointed talk-sung lyrics and the songwriter's widely covered public feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry , there was plenty of material for the internet to interpret.

Also buzzy was her apparent evolution. It's not the first time she used a song to tell a story about revenge. Case in point: her 2014 hit "Bad Blood." But several people voiced this was a darker Taylor than America's BFF we once knew.

Fans often pay scholarly attention to the oblique references to the superstar's personal life in her music. So on Thursday night, it was officially time to hit play on the song, fill a crazy room with her press clippings and figure out what it means.

Here are the lines people had the strongest responses to.

That phone call:

Wow these lyrics 'I'm sorry the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now' you tell them girl ❤️🎵🐍#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo @taylornation13 - Mary Desmond (@Desmond_Mary) August 25, 2017

The title. Some people were utterly convinced this was about anyone who had spoken out about her.

"I don't like your little games. I don't like your tilted stage."

I don't like your little games.

I don't like your titled stage.

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChDfebKfmN - Taylor Swift (@SwiftInstinct) August 25, 2017

don’t like your tilted stage

the role you made me play of the fool, no, i don’t like you#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/JV0OjNk9fb - زين (@hesinthehxllway) August 25, 2017

Taylor: 'I don't like your little games. Don't like your tilted stage. The role you made me play of the fool, no, I don't like you' pic.twitter.com/OhiXMW8uij - tilly rose 🥀 (@tillyaddle) August 25, 2017

I don't like your little games

Don't like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don't like you #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/I6zB1GbpNx - EJ 🐺 (@_ejlazaro) August 25, 2017

"How you laugh when you lie, you said the gun was mine"

'I don't like your perfect crime how you laugh when you lie' - wig flew to mars#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo issa BOP pic.twitter.com/KfgIg2RdRk - Kyra 🌹 loves Camila (@kyrawrgail) August 25, 2017

"But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time. Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time. I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined"

'how do you survive school?'



me, singing in falsetto: honey i rose up from the dead i dO IT ALL THE TIME#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo ‼ - Reece Mendoza (@weecebitnibble) August 25, 2017

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time. I've got a list of names and yours is in red underline ☠️✍🏼 - GABB 🐍 (@velvetgh0st) August 25, 2017

HONEY, I ROSE UP FROM THE DEAD I DO IT ALL THE TIME. I GOT A LIST OF NAMES AND YOURS IS IN RED UNDERLINED. YASSS REVENGE SWIFT YASSS - Mindy Davis (@mindavis) August 25, 2017

“Honey I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time. I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined” #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/TiIG2vUEob - . (@MileysSavage) August 25, 2017

BUT I GOT SMARTER, I GOT HARDER IN THE NICK OF TIME, HONEY I ROSE UP FROM THE DEAD I DO IT ALL THE TIME pic.twitter.com/zDE5B7yuXG - juliet | 78 (@sassytaylena) August 25, 2017

"You ask me for a place to sleep, locked me out and threw a feast."

'You ask me for a place to sleep, locked me out and threw a feast' GUYS TAYLOR JUST WROTE THAT - ❄️ (@luckyxswift) August 25, 2017

"I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams."

Just heard the new Taylor Swift song... Can't wait for multiple bios and tweets to read 'I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams' 😩 - Jeremy Rexus (@jeremy_rexus36) August 25, 2017

2014 taylor [*winks*]: i'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream



2016 taylor [*STARES*]: i'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams - Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) August 25, 2017

'Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours'

'Why? Cause she's DEAD'

'I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams'#TaylorSwiftIsBack pic.twitter.com/EP5ZmEe3jK - summer (@slaylorstan) August 25, 2017

Of course someone combined the list of Taylor Swift's pop rivals with Game of Thrones' Arya Stark's kill list, for the ultimate megastar to do list.