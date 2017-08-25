World
Search
Sign In
MusicThere's a Reason Why Taylor Swift's New Single Might Remind You of This 90s Hit
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
myanmarDozens Killed in Myanmar After Militant Attacks on Police and Border Posts
A Myanmar border guard police officer stands guard in Tin May village
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
South KoreaSamsung Heir Lee Jae-yong Jailed for Five Years for Corruption
Lee Jae-yong vice chairman of Samsung Electronics arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul
India Spiritual Guru Trial
In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, file 2016 photo, Indian spiritual guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his new film "MSG, The Warrior Lion Heart," in New Delhi, India.  Tsering Topgyal—AP
India

Flamboyant Indian Guru Convicted of Raping 2 Followers

Associated Press
6:59 AM ET

PANCHKULA, India (AP) — A north Indian court on Friday convicted the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect of raping two of his followers, prompting thousands of supporters camped out near the courthouse to shout angry protests.

The court in the town of Panchkula announced the verdict in the 15-year-old case against the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, prosecutor H.P.S. Verma said.

Fearing an outbreak of violence, more than 15,000 Indian police and paramilitary soldiers were patrolling the streets.

Verma said the sentence would be announced on Aug. 28.

The 15-year-old case was being tried in a special court run by India's top agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The bearded guru, who had denied the charges, had arrived for the hearing with a 100-vehicle convoy that left his ashram early Friday.

His Dera Sacha Sauda sect claims to have some 50 million followers and campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction. It has also taken up social causes such as organizing the weddings of poor couples.

Such sects have huge followings in India. It's not unusual for leaders to have small, heavily armed private militias protecting them.

Some 100,000 of his followers had camped overnight in parks, plazas and on the streets of the town, a quiet residential suburb of Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Haryana and Punjab states.

Police erected heavy metal barricades topped with barbed wire along main roads in the town, and blocked the road leading to the courthouse. Officers on horseback monitored the crowds nearby.

"We are prepared to deal with any situation, but are confident that adequate measures have been put in place," said B. S. Sandhu, a top Haryana police official.

Army soldiers will later march through the streets to garner a sense of security, Sandhu told reporters, as helicopters whirred overhead before the verdict was read.

Authorities ordered Internet and cellphone services shut down across both Haryana and Punjab as a security precaution.

Train services were canceled through the area, leading to railway delays across north India. Schools and colleges were closed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME