2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.  Anthony Harvey—Getty Images
Music

There's a Reason Why Taylor Swift's New Single Might Remind You of This 90s Hit

Kate Samuelson
5:59 AM ET

Taylor Swift dropped her visceral new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do,' late Thursday, and the ruthless rebuttal to her haters has already been compared to the work of New Zealand singer Lorde and Britney Spears' 2007 smash hit 'Piece of Me.'

But one slightly unusual comparison which has been making the rounds on social media is the chorus of 'Look What You Made Me Do' with British band Right Said Fred's 1992 chart-topper 'I'm Too Sexy.'

But the similarity between the two catchy pop songs is not unintentional. Swift has included Right Said Fred in the song's credits, according to the NME, which say that 'Look What You Made Me Do' contains “an interpolation of a melody” from ‘I’m Too Sexy.'

The 90s pop trio thanked Swift for the "marvellous reinvention" on Twitter Friday morning.

Social media users were quick to respond to the rather unlikely collaboration.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the first single from Swift's forthcoming album, Reputation, which is due for release on Nov. 10. An accompanying music video, produced by Joseph Kahn with Swift, is expected to be released later today.

