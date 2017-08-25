Middle EastJared Kushner's Middle East Peace Push Met With Palestinian Skepticism
Jared Kushner meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem
moviesPatty Jenkins Hits Back at James Cameron's Wonder Woman Criticism
AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Diane Keaton - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralThe Internet Has Erupted With Hot Takes on Taylor Swift's Song 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Taylor Swift '1989' World Tour - Sydney
Rita Wilson Visits Sirius XM Studio
Jay Thomas hosts his daily SiriusXM show at SiriusXM Studio, May 7, 2012 in New York City. Ben Gabbe—Getty Images
remembrance

Celebrities React to Death of Cheers & Murphy Brown Star Jay Thomas

Lindsay Kimble / People
1:43 AM ET

Actor, comedian and radio host Jay Thomas has died at age 69 following a battle with cancer — a loss that has prompted many of Hollywood’s biggest names to fondly remember the late Cheers and Murphy Brown star.

Wrote Parks and Recreation alum Rob Lowe on Twitter Thursday, “Had the pleasure of casting and directing Jay Thomas many years ago. He was fantastic, an underrated dramatic actor. And a great guy.”

Echoed actor Tom Arnold, “I love Jay Thomas. Many unscripted inappropriate laughs everytime we worked together. My thoughts today are with his beloved family. #RIP.”

“I worked with Jay Thomas on Joan of Arcadia and he was a great guy and good actor,” wrote Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. RIP.”

“RIP Jay Thomas. A funny man. A good man,” wrote actor Dean Cain.

Thomas played Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown and also starred in Morky & Mindy. Most recently, he held a reoccurring role on Ray Donovan. He also hosted The Jay Thomas Show on SiriusXM.

He is survived by his wife Sally, and sons Sam, Jake, and country music songwriter J.T. Harding.

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME