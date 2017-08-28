10:36 AM ET

These Memes Capture All Your Feelings About the Epic Game of Thrones Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The Game of Thrones finale wrapped up a season full of trials for the toughest people in the Seven Kingdoms with a series of major revelations . In the words of Missandei, "many things" happened: the collapse of the Wall , a key death everyone was waiting for and an unexpected sibling breakup. Most importantly, Westeros has a new couple because Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow were definitely k-i-s-s-i-n-g in the middle of everything.

The show is nothing if not intense, so here to lighten the mood was the internet and some trusty memes. Here were the funniest.

Arya serving it up at last:

Podrick, Tyrion and Bronn are true #squadgoals:

podrick x tyrion x bronn i miss that squad - margot (@riverphioenix) August 28, 2017

Some people were just there for the legendary stares:

That's a fun stare down between the Cleganes. But who is coming for The Mountain?!?#GameOfThrones - M Espina (@RunForRapha) August 28, 2017

The Wall collapsed but it just needed some tape:

The people of Westeros right now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qvHlhM6gP7 - Top Meme Queens (@topmemequeens) August 28, 2017

In fact, falling was the theme of the party:

Brienne and Jaime are another fan-favorite couple who came through:

Jaime and Brienne invented talking with only their eyes - amparo (@jedisansa) August 28, 2017

We've all been waiting ages for Jaime to ditch Cersei for Brienne of Tarth 😍#GameOfThronesFinale #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/b63dhHZdms - Shafura Alam (@shaf_boyardee) August 28, 2017

Someone compared the "dead" blue-eyed Viserion to the new Taylor Swift era :

I'm sorry the old viserion can't come to the phone right now. Why? Cause he's dead #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f62Z07bDr8 - TARGARYEN🐉 (@luizpasdar) August 28, 2017

Or was it Sansa?

Sansa to Littlefinger - 'Oh look what you made me do..' #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uAFqGNQC1c - Darin Billiter (@darinbilliter) August 28, 2017

Bran coming through:

Brienne and the Hound had a sweet moment:

Brienne and the Hound were acting like such proud parents of their little murder child Arya. #GameofThrones - Jenna Miller (@thejennamiller) August 28, 2017

Can we talk about Brienne and the Hound acting like an amicably divorced mom and dad co-parenting Arya, their Murder Baby #GameOfThrones - Elise (@zzlaisee) August 28, 2017

The Hound's proud smile when Brienne tells him Arya is alive and kicking asses in Winterfell #GameOfThrones #GameOfThonesfinale pic.twitter.com/NDWIxaI5mb - TheBarbyWitchProject (@BarX2plusA) August 28, 2017

Another reunion I want is The Hound and Arya #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iKwd5x9JRO - Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) August 28, 2017

Let’s just call it the reunion episode:

The finale of Game of Thrones was the best Real Housewives Reunion episode ever. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ujCcJjpdbJ - Joe 'Monk' Pardavila (@joepardavila) August 28, 2017

Brienne & Jaime

Tyrion & Bronn

Tyrion & Podrick

Theon & Euron

The Hound & The Mountain



SO MANY REUNIONS#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Lw95aL5d7Y - KJ🌲 (@KJ_Shoe) August 28, 2017

Reunions that made me happy:

Bronn and Tyrion

Pod and Tyrion

Bronn and Pod

Jaime and Brienne

Brienne and the Hound

Sam and Bran - just kendra (@kendizzle88) August 28, 2017

Hound + Mountain: us screaming “fight fight fight!”

The Hound vs. The Mountain pic.twitter.com/mk9zOLrjTX - Valyrian Velour. (@doylenoir) August 28, 2017

But when Cleganebowl didn’t happen :

#GameOfThrones WE WERE SO DAMN CLOSE TO THE HOUND VS THE MOUNTAIN FOR GOD SAKE! pic.twitter.com/8iKsEQMRET - Archer (@Blackout4321) August 28, 2017

Dany shows up on Drogon like a boss:

Cersei when Dany made her grand entrance with Drogon. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/OFAloZkBIE - PierreArmani® (@pierre_armani) August 28, 2017

Cersei: 'Where is she?' Girl don't you know Daenerys will arrive by Dragon and make you take several steps back. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1amq7tF6KK - Candace (@TheCPeterson) August 28, 2017

My face when Daenerys came thru in the Drogon UberChopper pic.twitter.com/3cgG7T55eT - Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 28, 2017

Even Euron is scared:

Euron Greyjoy after seeing the white walker #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/DXKbMKqTce - HeyMon Targaryen (@theMarcusSimon) August 28, 2017

Jon just loves Dany:

Jon calling her Dany and then my queen had me like...#Jonerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Z7Uv3zGwfS - Carlisle Davidhizar (@MrsDavidhizar) August 21, 2017

Jon: Thank you, Dany

Daenerys: Dany?

Jon: Alright, not Dany how about

“My Queen?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/LpCUxkIPyr - SMKS (@Sincerely_Shas) August 18, 2017

Jon Snow said in front of everyone including Cersei that Daenerys is HIS QUEEN #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/HZ38q5uKpu - stefi (@delenaslooch) August 28, 2017

Cersei's approach to the facts of life was a hit:

Tyrion convincing Cersei on the Whitewalkers with a Viral video pic.twitter.com/jjxpqitzsx - That Cuban Kid.... (@oyeshetty) August 28, 2017

Cersei: I don't believe in zombies

Also Cersei: have you met The Mountain, this zombie I hang out with all the time #got - Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) August 28, 2017

Littlefinger getting exposed reminded everyone of a certain meme:

Littlefinger was literally this guy when Sansa called his name #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lz4hiIbMuk - marshagabrielle (@marshagabrielle) August 28, 2017

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new 'Blinking White Guy' GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg - Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

Things are not looking good for Jaime:

jaime trying to convince cersei that there won't be a kingdom to rule if the north falls #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yKtNIHDhm8 - zin (@ultchill) August 28, 2017

But he makes it work:

There’s a very specific double standard out there:

People: Cersei and Jaime related and their relationship is bad?

Me: Yes

People: But Jon and Dany are related and it's fine?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xBYD5ZoQPm - Grace (@gracek1420) August 28, 2017

everyone watching jaime and cersei: 'ew this is gross'

everyone watching jon and daenerys: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ks7bEHZlvv - kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017

The Starks!

WHEN SANSA AND ARYA MADE MY DREAMS COME TRUE #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/JA9eytSG0M - Renee N (@ReneeMichelle11) August 28, 2017

Sansa: (dictating accusations to Arya)



us: girl he's playing you!!



Sansa: (turns) How do you answer...Lord Baelish?



us:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IJKupPbz6g - fr(h)an solo (@actuallyfran) August 28, 2017

Tormund can’t be dead:

Nope, Tormund is NOT dead. I didn't see him die, so that's that. DON'T say that. That thought is canceled! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CpTaMlDlYI - eclechick (@eclechick) August 28, 2017

TORMUND BETTER HAVE SOMEHOW SURVIVED THAT BECAUSE HIM AND BRIENNE STILL NEED TO MAKE MONSTER BABIES THAT CONQUER THE WORLD #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/icg1gpyf4Z - kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017

Tormund better be alive, that's all I have to say in the matter. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/cJ9FGsQl6m - Angela Ballachino (@amballachino) August 28, 2017

Either way, we should be talking about Beric:

Everyone caring about Tormund around here, and I'm looking at Beric like:



Seriously, I'm not okay. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/T67O7OSAyt - King Renly Baratheon (@TheKingRenly) August 28, 2017