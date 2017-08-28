Newsfeed
Martin Dawe
Television

These Memes Capture All Your Feelings About the Epic Game of Thrones Finale

Ashley Hoffman
10:36 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones finale wrapped up a season full of trials for the toughest people in the Seven Kingdoms with a series of major revelations. In the words of Missandei, "many things" happened: the collapse of the Wall, a key death everyone was waiting for and an unexpected sibling breakup. Most importantly, Westeros has a new couple because Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow were definitely k-i-s-s-i-n-g in the middle of everything.

The show is nothing if not intense, so here to lighten the mood was the internet and some trusty memes. Here were the funniest.

Arya serving it up at last:

Podrick, Tyrion and Bronn are true #squadgoals:

Some people were just there for the legendary stares:

The Wall collapsed but it just needed some tape:

In fact, falling was the theme of the party:

Brienne and Jaime are another fan-favorite couple who came through:

Someone compared the "dead" blue-eyed Viserion to the new Taylor Swift era:

Or was it Sansa?

Bran coming through:

Brienne and the Hound had a sweet moment:

Let’s just call it the reunion episode:

Hound + Mountain: us screaming “fight fight fight!”

But when Cleganebowl didn’t happen:

Dany shows up on Drogon like a boss:

Even Euron is scared:

Jon just loves Dany:

Cersei's approach to the facts of life was a hit:

Littlefinger getting exposed reminded everyone of a certain meme:

Things are not looking good for Jaime:

But he makes it work:

There’s a very specific double standard out there:

The Starks!

Tormund can’t be dead:

Either way, we should be talking about Beric:

