U.S.
Search
Sign In
Powerball'A Pipe Dream:' This Massachusetts Hospital Worker Won the $758.7M Powerball Jackpot
Powerball Jackpot
White HouseInterior Secretary Won't Recommend Eliminating Any National Monuments After Trump Review
Interior National Monuments
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
A police crime scene tape close-up
. Getty Images/iStockphoto
South Carolina

Disgruntled Restaurant Employee Shoots 1 and Holds Hostages in Charleston

Associated Press
2:07 PM ET

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Authorities say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in an area of Charleston, South Carolina, that is popular with tourists.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference that the shooting Thursday at Virginia's in downtown Charleston was not an act of terrorism or racism.

Tecklenburg did not have the condition of the person shot, and said he didn't know how many hostages remained inside the restaurant.

Witnesses said a man emerged from the kitchen of the restaurant, told diners there was a new boss in Charleston and ordered them to leave.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area and warned people nearby to stay inside buildings or leave.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME