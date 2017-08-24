Politics
hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Alana Abramson
12:59 PM ET

Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump's proposed ban on allowing transgenders to serve in the military — with a one-word statement.

VoteVets.org, a political organization dedicated to advocating for military families and education, tweeted a vehement opposition to the proposal on Thursday. " There's NO reason for a transgender ban. Military isn't asking for it. Americans don't want it. This is about Trump embrace of hate. Period," the organization wrote on Twitter, linking to a poll it conducted that showed voters largely rejected the policy.

"Correct," Clinton wrote in response.

Although VoteVets describes itself on its website as a non-partisan organization, its Twitter biography notes that Donald Trump has blocked the group on the platform.

The pair of tweets come after the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House will soon issue guidance to the Pentagon on implementing a transgender military ban. Trump announced he would enact such a ban on Twitter last month, reversing a policy decision made under the Obama administration.

Clinton's tweet Thursday appears to be her only social media post about the ban since Trump announced it.

