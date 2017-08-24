President Trump Nudges Along a Shutdown

President Trump's ties to his own party are fraying, as he lashes out against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his stalled legislative agenda. Trump accused the two leaders of rejecting his plan to tie a debt limit increase to a veterans bill, but he's reserved his toughest rhetoric for McConnell, whom he has blamed for the failure of the GOP healthcare bill and in-part for the Russia investigation. It couldn't come at a worse time for Trump, whose administration is in the midst of launching a push for tax reform. He also needs their help to avoid an embarrassing—and potentially economically costly—government shutdown next month. And, more importantly, they must also work together to raise the debt limit. The new strain comes as Trump has taken steps to back GOP primary challengers to Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent critic, and as Trump has also lashed out at other GOP lawmakers. Taken together, the prospect of a government shutdown grows ever higher the more Trump goes out of his way to criticize his own party.

The 200 Americans Living in North Korea Have Little Time Left to Leave

TIME's Elizabeth Dias tells the story of the Americans living in North Korea

Facing Big Fights, Kelly Seeks to Restore White House Order

New chief of staff tightens control on what Trump sees [Associated Press]

Trump Tries Presidential, Before Reverting to Old Habits

The hot and cold presidency [TIME]

Again Breaking Ground, Trump Takes the Permanent Campaign to New Heights

Rallies are just the beginning [LA Times]

White House Sets Rules for Military Transgender Ban

Guidelines expected to direct Pentagon to stop admitting transgender people, gives Mattis power to remove those serving [Wall Street Journal]

Trump Clashed With Multiple GOP Senators Over Russia

The conversations are evidence of rising tensions between the president and congressional Republicans heading into a critical legislative span [Politico]

"The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened!" — President Trump on Twitter

"The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally (enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!" — Trump tweets on Thursday morning

White House has paperwork ready for Joe Arpaio pardon [CNN]

Rabbis Drop Out of Jewish Holiday Conference Call With President Trump [TIME]

Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry [CNN]

Federal Judge Blocks Latest Version of Texas Voter ID Law [TIME]

'He Failed!' Donald Trump Targets Mitch McConnell in Series of Morning Tweets [TIME]