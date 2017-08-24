Politics
Search
Sign In
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
eclipseTrump's Anti-Obama Eclipse Meme Doesn't Make Scientific Sense
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wear protective glasses as they view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington on Aug. 21, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpThis Former Intelligence Official Questioned Trump's Fitness for Office. So Trump Tweeted at Him
Meet the Press - Season 70
Politics

President Trump Nudges Along a Shutdown

Zeke J Miller
12:38 PM ET

President Trump's ties to his own party are fraying, as he lashes out against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his stalled legislative agenda. Trump accused the two leaders of rejecting his plan to tie a debt limit increase to a veterans bill, but he's reserved his toughest rhetoric for McConnell, whom he has blamed for the failure of the GOP healthcare bill and in-part for the Russia investigation. It couldn't come at a worse time for Trump, whose administration is in the midst of launching a push for tax reform. He also needs their help to avoid an embarrassing—and potentially economically costly—government shutdown next month. And, more importantly, they must also work together to raise the debt limit. The new strain comes as Trump has taken steps to back GOP primary challengers to Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent critic, and as Trump has also lashed out at other GOP lawmakers. Taken together, the prospect of a government shutdown grows ever higher the more Trump goes out of his way to criticize his own party.

Americans in North Korea have just days to leave the country. A tale of three speeches. And the White House formulates Trump's tweeted transgender military ban.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

The 200 Americans Living in North Korea Have Little Time Left to Leave
TIME's Elizabeth Dias tells the story of the Americans living in North Korea

Facing Big Fights, Kelly Seeks to Restore White House Order
New chief of staff tightens control on what Trump sees [Associated Press]

Trump Tries Presidential, Before Reverting to Old Habits
The hot and cold presidency [TIME]

Again Breaking Ground, Trump Takes the Permanent Campaign to New Heights
Rallies are just the beginning [LA Times]

White House Sets Rules for Military Transgender Ban
Guidelines expected to direct Pentagon to stop admitting transgender people, gives Mattis power to remove those serving [Wall Street Journal]

Trump Clashed With Multiple GOP Senators Over Russia
The conversations are evidence of rising tensions between the president and congressional Republicans heading into a critical legislative span [Politico]

newsletter
Politics NewsletterSign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample

Sound Off

"The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened!" — President Trump on Twitter

"The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally (enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!" — Trump tweets on Thursday morning

Bits and Bites

White House has paperwork ready for Joe Arpaio pardon [CNN]

Rabbis Drop Out of Jewish Holiday Conference Call With President Trump [TIME]

Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry [CNN]

Federal Judge Blocks Latest Version of Texas Voter ID Law [TIME]

'He Failed!' Donald Trump Targets Mitch McConnell in Series of Morning Tweets [TIME]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME