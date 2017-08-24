hillary clintonHillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Television

This Game of Thrones Theory Suggests Tyrion Lannister Might Have a Master Plan After All

Megan McCluskey
12:07 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

With the majority of Westeros' power players converging on King's Landing for a meeting with Queen Cersei in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, it looks as though tensions between the Lannister siblings may finally come to a head.

Although it was Tyrion who proposed that Jon Snow and company capture a wight to present to Cersei as proof of the army of the dead, some fans are speculating that Daenerys' Hand of the Queen could have had an ulterior motive for suggesting this plan.

Reddit user WeenahSixNine recently laid out a theory explaining how Tyrion could use the captive wight to convince the people of King's Landing to overthrow Cersei.

Tyrion knows that Cersei is not likely to believe in the existence of the White Walkers and the army of the dead, even if she is presented with evidence. She already has zombie Mountain as her pet and Qyburn's dragon killing machine — she is not going to feel in the least bit threatened. Tyrion knows that Cersei will be looking to humiliate Dany and make a show of her power, so is likely to have the masses in attendance to witness this. Cersei has been getting drunk off the power of being THE Queen....Tyrion knows that the true way to seize power and then hold onto it is through the acceptance of the people....By bringing a Wight back to King's landing and using Cersei's own arrogance and bravado against her, Tyrion can simultaneously convince the people of the true threat to the realm, discrediting Cersei and highlighting her refusal to protect them, while also showing Dany to be the savior and true protector.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

This course of events would square with what Jaime told Euron when he bragged about winning the love of the people earlier in the season. "This same mob spat at my sister not long ago," he replied, referring to Cersei's walk of atonement. "And if you turn on us, they'll cheer to see your head mounted on a spike."

The needless sacrifice of the people of King's Landing also seems to be the one thing that may turn Jaime against Cersei, as it was the very act that he murdered the Mad King to prevent.

"The Dragon and the Wolf," the finale of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

