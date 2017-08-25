How to Clean Your Filthy Cell Phone: This Week in Health

Your cell phone picks up bacteria everywhere it goes. (Touching it 47 times a day, the national average, doesn't help.) Not to worry, though: doing this just a few times a month will likely protect you. Here's the other health news you need to know this week.

Here's the right way to clean your screen and avoid some of the grossest germs.

Scientists have created virus-free piglets that could one day provide organs for human transplants. One of the scientists behind the research, geneticist George Church, says he believes pig organs could one day be engineered to be even healthier and more durable than organs from humans.

There are all kinds of ways now to eat non-flour pasta. Here are the perks of zucchini noodles, lentil pasta and chickpea spaghetti.

A mere 11 minutes of mindfulness training, given just one time, may help heavy drinkers cut back on alcohol, found a new study. Though mindfulness-based treatments usually involve many hours of practice, the new report suggests that even a quick mindful session may be powerful.

The type of body scanner at U.S. airports—called a millimeter-wave scanner—doesn't pose much of a cancer risk, health experts say.

Water is one of the healthiest beverages you can drink, since it's free of sugar, salt and chemicals that can harm cells . That hasn't stopped companies from trying to improve on the health benefits of H2O. But does adding extra hydrogen to bottled water make a difference?

A new study looks at how the Zika virus tricks the immune systems of pregnant women. Since expectant mothers are already more vulnerable to infections, the report underlines the importance of keeping them protected.

It's perfectly normal, but can be uncomfortable. Here's how to fix it.