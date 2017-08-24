Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpThis Former Intelligence Official Questioned Trump's Fitness for Office. So Trump Tweeted at Him
Meet the Press - Season 70
TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Theory Suggests Tyrion Lannister Might Have a Master Plan After All
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasLet Consumers Sue Companies
Man paying with credit card reader in shop
Music

The Internet Has Arrived for Katy Perry's Meme-Worthy 'Swish Swish' Video

Raisa Bruner
11:33 AM ET

For her new music video for the basketball-themed single "Swish Swish," Katy Perry went all-out to collect an oddball group of guest stars that span the reaches of fame, from internet-viral superstars to a Game of Thrones actor and the comedy queen Molly Shannon. The Space Jam-inspired video dropped Thursday, marketed as a battle between the inept "Tigers" and the "Sheep." In the game-time set-up, Perry and her squad — Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, the virally-dubbed "Backpack Kid" who stole the show at Saturday Night Live and more — face off against Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson , who plays the inimitable Mountain on the HBO show. Also spotted in the crowd: competitive eater Joey Chestnut, Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots and internet-famous Doug the Pug, among others.

Thanks to a halftime show from Nicki Minaj, Perry and her teammates manage to pull it together for the second half. As with much of Perry's persona and Witness videos, "Swish Swish" ends in a frenzy of goofy antics and slapstick comedy. The whole six-minute film is stuffed with Easter egg details and meme-worthy moments.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who was also behind the highly-nominated video for Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." This is definitely a different vibe — and online reaction was mixed.

Perry will next be taking to the stage as host of MTV's Video Music Awards this Sunday before kicking off her Witness world tour this fall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME