U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives at the The White House on August 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington after hosting a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and attending a veteran's convention in Reno, Nevada. Photo by Chris Kleponis—Pool/Getty

President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets criticizing Sen. Mitch McConnell and "fake news" and retweeted an eclipse meme featuring an image of himself moving in front of former President Barack Obama.

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" Trump tweeted this morning.

However, yesterday the Office of the White House Press Secretary released a statement saying the Trump and McConnell "remain united on many shared policies, including middle class tax relief, strengthening the military, constructing a southern border wall, and other important issues."

Shortly after, Trump also addressed comments about his varying speech tones.

"The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally (enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!" Trump tweeted.

