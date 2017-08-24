U.S.
Search
Sign In
now you knowHere’s How the First Fact-Checkers Were Able to Do Their Jobs Before the Internet
Female TIME magazine editorial staffers at work, 1933.
societyThe Astronomical Cost of Kids’ Sports
170824_sport equipment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWhat Game of Thrones Needs to Do in Its Season Finale
Scouts parade
Scouts parade in the cornfield sunset Sutiporn Sonnam - Getty Images
U.S.

Girl Scouts Accuse Boy Scouts of 'Covert Campaign' to Recruit Girls

Rachel Lewis
10:04 AM ET

For more than a hundred years the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have stood equal, but separate, in efforts to instill good morals in young Americans.

Now, the leader of the Girl Scouts has accused her counterpart of capitalizing on millennial attitudes toward gender, by saying that the Boy Scouts are running a "covert campaign to recruit girls into programs run by the Boy Scouts," in a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News.

"I formally request that your organization stay focused on serving the 90 percent of American boys not currently participating in Boy Scouts ... and not consider expanding to recruit girls," wrote GSUSA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan in a letter sent this week to the president of the Boy Scouts of America, Randall Stephenson, according to the Associated Press.

She wrote that the Boy Scout's plans "would result in fundamentally undercutting Girl Scouts of the USA" and that the organization was "testing the appeal of a girls’ offering to millennial parents," according to BuzzFeed.

"It has been well documented that BSA is facing declining membership and other significant challenges," she said. "To that end, Girl Scouts has focused on bolstering 21st century skill building by creating engaging new programming around STEM, high-adventure experiences in the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and other offerings — and have seen these efforts gain nationwide momentum.

"Girl Scouts believes in meeting the needs of America’s youth through single gender programming by creating a safe place for girls to learn and thrive."

A BSA spokesperson, Effie Delimarkos, told BuzzFeed News that the organization had made no decision on or implemented any girls' programs.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME