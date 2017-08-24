U.S.
Colorado

Investigation Underway After Video Shows High School Cheerleaders Being Forced Into Splits

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:09 AM ET

Video surfaced that appears to show a cheerleader at a Denver high School being forced into splits, prompting an investigation.

One video obtained by NBC affiliate KUSA shows an incoming freshman at her first week of cheer camp being forced into a split while screaming and asking them to stop as she's surrounded by teammates and a coach, according to NBC. The video was recorded by another cheerleader and sent to the news station anonymously, the network said.

Denver Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the school's principal, an assistant principal, cheer coach, assistant cheer coach and the Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have been placed on leave, NBC reported.

Denver Public School Superintendent Tom Boasberg said in a statement to NBC that the video was "extremely distressing" and that "any situation in which a student is forced to perform an activity or exercise beyond the point at which they express their desire to stop" will not be allowed.

