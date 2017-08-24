Sports
Search
Sign In
Ohio1-Year-Old Found Dead in a Parked Car Outside Her Mother's Job
TIME Magazine default image
moviesWhy Dirty Dancing Is Still the Perfect Fantasy After 30 Years
Dirty Dancing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldMattis Says U.S. 'Stands With Ukraine' and Accuses Russia of Menacing Europe
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan
Richmond Mayor Calls For Removal Of City's Confederate Era Statues On Its Monument Ave.
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, unveild in 1890, stands at the center of Lee Circle along Monument Avenue August 23, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
ESPN

ESPN: Robert Lee Was Pulled to Avoid 'Social Hectoring and Trolling'

Rachel Lewis
8:15 AM ET

ESPN president John Skipper has explained that the decision to remove Robert Lee as an announcer from Tuesday night's football game was not because network bosses were worried about offending people.

Skipper sent an internal memo on Wednesday night, later obtained by CNN, which said: "There was never any concern — by anyone, at any level — that Robert Lee's name would offend anyone watching the Charlottesville game.

"Among our Charlotte production staff there was a question as to whether — in these divisive times — Robert's assignment might create a distraction, or even worse, expose him to social hectoring and trolling."

Lee was supposed to announce the University of Virginia's home opener football game, but was switched to announce Youngstown State University pit against the University of Pittsburgh instead. The move comes after violence broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

One person died after being run over at the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The white nationalist groups were originally protesting plans to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Skipper added that Lee had some hesitation himself about announcing the Virginia game and opted for the Youngstown State/Pitt game when offered.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME