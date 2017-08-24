U.S.
Powerball Jackpot
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Alan Diaz—AP
Powerball

Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold in Chicopee, Not Watertown

Associated Press
Updated: 9:00 AM ET | Originally published: 7:31 AM ET

The error by the Massachusetts State Lottery over which store sold the lone winning Powerball ticket is being blamed on nerves.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, tells WBZ-AM they had a "couple of excited people at 1 o'clock in the morning" but said if there's any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him.

The lottery initially said a convenience store in Watertown had sold the winning ticket. A few hours later, it announced it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

Sweeney says the lottery had not yet heard from the winner.

He said the Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, he said.

He said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

Follow TIME