U.S.
Search
Sign In
ESPNESPN: Robert Lee Was Pulled to Avoid 'Social Hectoring and Trolling'
Richmond Mayor Calls For Removal Of City's Confederate Era Statues On Its Monument Ave.
Ohio1-Year-Old Found Dead in a Parked Car Outside Her Mother's Job
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesWhy Dirty Dancing Is Still the Perfect Fantasy After 30 Years
Dirty Dancing
Powerball Jackpot
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Alan Diaz—AP
Powerball

Town Where Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Is Tied to Marathon Bombing

Associated Press
7:31 AM ET

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The only winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot has been sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town familiar for its connection to the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013.Watertown is the suburb to which the Boston Marathon bombers fled.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing gun battle with police, and his brother Dzhokhar was captured hiding in a boat in a Watertown man's backyard.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME