Town Where Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Is Tied to Marathon Bombing

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The only winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot has been sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town familiar for its connection to the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013.Watertown is the suburb to which the Boston Marathon bombers fled.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing gun battle with police, and his brother Dzhokhar was captured hiding in a boat in a Watertown man's backyard.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.