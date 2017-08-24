U.S.
Ohio

1-Year-Old Found Dead in a Parked Car Outside Her Mother's Job

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:05 AM ET

A 1-year-old was found dead in a car parked outside of a Procter & Gamble in Mason, Ohio, late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they believe the child was left the backseat of the car while her mother worked at the Procter & Gamble inside, meaning the little girl may have been there from 7:30 or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to WLWT, a local NBC affiliate station. The mother found the child dead inside the car at around 5 p.m.

This would be the first death due to a child being left in a hot car in the Ohio town, the NBC station reported. However, the Warren County coroner's Office told the station they have yet to make an official statement on the cause of death.

"It's too early for me to say that. On appearances it would be, but it's way to early in the investigation for me to make a determination as to that," Doyle Burke, the Coroner's Office chief investigator, told the network.

An autopsy is scheduled, WLWT said.

