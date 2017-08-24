LOVE IT

A Canadian woman discovered her mother-in-law’s long-lost engagement ring when she pulled up a carrot from her garden. The veggie had grown around the ring.

The Canadian National Exhibition unveiled a butter sculpture based on a 2016 photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holding two baby pandas at the Toronto Zoo.

Swedish furniture chain Ikea released a do-it-yourself guide to making a Game of Thrones–style fur cape using its shaggy rugs.

‘It doesn’t make any sense. It’s happening, you guys. It’s happening!’

–Sarah Jessica Parker, narrating her awestruck response to the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in an Instagram video

Bonnie Tyler sang her ’80s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise as the moon eclipsed the sun.

TIME’s weekly take on what popped in culture

Swiss supermarket chain Coop announced that it will start selling burger patties made from mealworms as a substitute for beef.

Solange Knowles is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter, sharing on Instagram that she was choosing to practice “self-preservation” after the violent events in Charlottesville, Va.

Production on Mission: Impossible 6 was put on hiatus after Tom Cruise sustained a broken ankle while filming the spy-thriller sequel.

Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band is breaking up for good–to be replaced by human performers–amid a revamp of the restaurant chain.

High-end fashion designer Raf Simons is selling a $250 roll of duct tape with slogans like Walk with me that avant-garde dressers can stick on their outfits.

