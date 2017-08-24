For the Record

‘The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over.’

Stephen Bannon, ex–chief strategist to the U.S. President, after leaving the Administration and retaking the helm of the conservative populist news site Breitbart

‘Once this Pandora’s box is opened, it will be hard to close.’

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, and 115 other leading experts on artificial intelligence, calling on the U.N. to ban the use of AI in weapons manufacturing

Bing

The search engine claims to account for a surprisingly large 33% of U.S. search traffic

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Bong

London’s Big Ben went silent on Aug. 21 while it undergoes renovations

98%

Rate of increased risk for poor sleep quality among people who watch three-plus TV episodes in one sitting right before bed

‘We will have to die on the side of the road.’

Mohammad Sahi Muddin, resident of Birgunj, Nepal, describing the dire situation after flooding across South Asia, which has killed at least 800 people and destroyed more than 500,000 homes and over 400,000 hectares of farmland

‘What is bad in theology is bad in law as well.’

Kurian Joseph, Justice of India’s Supreme Court, writing in a majority opinion that the fundamentalist Islamic practice of a man’s needing only to say “talaq” thrice to divorce a woman is unconstitutional

37

Consecutive games in which Yankees star rookie Aaron Judge struck out, an MLB record

$60,000

Money spent by the Secret Service on golf-cart rentals in 2017 to protect the President at two of his resorts

‘You’re adorably out of touch.’

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, replying to an Instagram commenter who criticized Linton’s photo of her and her husband exiting a government plane with a caption listing the high-end designers of her clothes

SOURCES: AL-JAZEERA; ARS TECHNICA; JOURNAL OF CLINICAL SLEEP MEDICINE; MLB; USA TODAY; WEEKLY STANDARD

This appears in the September 04, 2017 issue of TIME.