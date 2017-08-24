U.S.
India's Supreme Court Rules That Privacy is a Fundamental Right of Every Citizen
India Right to Privacy
As Myanmar's Rohingya Crisis Deepens, Here's How Aung San Suu Kyi Can Save Her Credibility
China Holds Post-Belt And Road Forum Diplomatic Meetings
50 Million People in Pakistan Are at Risk of Arsenic Poisoning From Contaminated Groundwater
Pakistan Poisoned Water
Powerball Jackpot
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Alan Diaz—AP
Lottery

The $700 Million Powerball Jackpot Has a Winner

Associated Press
4:50 AM ET

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

