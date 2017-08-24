World
Search
Sign In
NFLSupporters of Colin Kaepernick Rally in New York Demanding He Be Signed
Rally In Support Of NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Outside The League's HQ In New York
CrimeWhite Nationalist Christopher Cantwell Has Turned Himself in, Police Say
ADDITION TV Vice's Moment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGeorge R.R. Martin Would Like You to Know That He Watches Game of Thrones
Writer And Screenwriter George R. R. Martin At Press Conference In St. Petersburg
Cycling: 15th Tour of Qatar 2016 / Stage 5
Cycling: 15th Tour of Qatar 2016 / Stage 5 Illustration Illustratie / Doha City Ville Stad / Skyline / Landscape Paysage Landschap / Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche (114,5km)/ Etape Rit Ronde/(c) Tim De Waele (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim de Waele—Corbis /Getty Images
Qatar

Qatar Restores Diplomatic Ties With Iran Amid Regional Crisis

Associated Press
12:13 AM ET

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Qatar has restored full diplomatic relations with Iran, ignoring the demands of Arab nations now trying to isolate the energy-rich country to downgrade its ties.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced early Thursday that the country's ambassador would return to Tehran. Qatar pulled its ambassador in early 2016 after Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric sparked attacks on two Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran.

Qatar said in a statement that the move "expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields." Iranian state media acknowledged the development, without elaborating.

Qatar and Iran share a massive offshore natural gas field that requires communication between the two countries. Since the diplomatic dispute with Arab nations began in June, Iran has sent food shipments to Qatar.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME