Venezuela'We Will Not Stand By as Venezuela Crumbles:' Mike Pence Tells Venezuelans
Vice President Pence Speaks To Members Of The Venzuelan Community In Doral, Florida
brazil10 Dead, Dozens Missing After a Boat Sinks on a River in Brazil
Brazil Boat Accident
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TexasFederal Judge Blocks Latest Version of Texas Voter ID Law
Voting In New Hampshire Primary Election
Writer And Screenwriter George R. R. Martin At Press Conference In St. Petersburg
George R. R. Martin at a press conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 16, 2017. Igor Russak—NurPhoto/Getty Images
Television

George R.R. Martin Would Like You to Know That He Watches Game of Thrones

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
Aug 23, 2017

George R.R. Martin just returned home to New Mexico after traveling for a month to read some unexpected news: That the Game of Thrones author… doesn’t actually watch Game of Thrones.

That’s what several media outlets (such as the New York Post) are reporting Wednesday following a series of interviews the best-selling author recently gave at a fan convention in Russia. One headline literally read: “George R.R. Martin: ‘I don’t watch Game of Thrones.'”

Martin told EW via email he can’t recall saying he doesn’t watch the acclaimed HBO drama series and notes that perhaps something was mangled during translation. During his trip abroad he didn’t watch any television — and he’s behind on Thrones‘ current seventh season. So perhaps that was a source of confusion. But Martin does watch the series.

Regular readers of Martin’s blog know he posts HBO’s trailers, hosts screenings of GoT at his historic Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and will praise the fantasy drama’s actors, producers, and crew during awards season. In general, however, Martin avoids discussing the show’s current storylines — which have extended beyond the narrative scope of his five A Song of Ice and Fire novels — deferring questions to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Read More: Game of Thrones: How They Make the World's Most Popular Show

Martin is also heavily involved in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel projects in development (of which four have been confirmed by the network). And of course, he’s also working on sixth ASOIAF novel, The Winds of Winter.

The 80-minute seventh season finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday. Check out HBO’s 9 photos from the final episode.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME