Politics
Search
Sign In
CharlottesvilleRabbis Drop Out of Jewish Holiday Conference Call With President Trump
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTS
moviesThere's a New Joker Movie Coming. Here's Who Should Play Batman's Nemesis
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
vmas 2017Here's Your Guide to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 3
Senate Legislators Address The Media After Their Weekly Party Luncheons
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the Republican Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol August 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Congress

President Trump and Mitch McConnell Insist They're Getting Along

Associated Press,TIME Staff
6:17 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he and President Donald Trump are in regular contact about "shared goals" and working together to advance them. He says people suggesting otherwise are "clearly not part of the conversation."

McConnell says priorities include tax overhaul, spending and other bills.

The Kentucky Republican released the statement Wednesday during a rocky period between the two leaders. The White House put out a similar statement Wednesday afternoon.

Trump has criticized McConnell for the Senate's rejection of the GOP push to repeal President Barack Obama's health law. He suggested McConnell might need to step aside as leader if he can't push top bills through the chamber.

People familiar with McConnell's thinking say he's privately expressed dismay over Trump's failure to clearly criticize Nazis after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and for the president's criticism of fellow Republicans.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME