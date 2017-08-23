Concert in the Netherlands Canceled Due to 'Terror Threat'

Miles Michaud, lead singer of the California band Allah-Las, performs during the second and last day of the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Nov. 20, 2016. A rock venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American rock group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.” Dario Lopez-Mills—AP

(THE HAGUE, Netherlands) — A rock music venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has canceled a concert by American group Allah-Las because of a "terror threat."

The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said police in the port city stopped a van with Spanish license plates containing a number of gas bottles close to the venue.

Aboutaleb said at a hastily arranged press conference that the van's driver had been detained and was being questioned on Wednesday night.

Aboutaleb says the concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off after Dutch police received a terror warning from Spanish police.

He declined to give further details on the nature of the warning or where in Spain it came from.

Police in Spain have been investigating the deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people.

Dutch television showed officers in body armor outside the Maassilo venue.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles.