Miles Michaud
Miles Michaud, lead singer of the California band Allah-Las, performs during the second and last day of the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Nov. 20, 2016. A rock venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American rock group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.”  Dario Lopez-Mills—AP
The Netherlands

Concert in the Netherlands Canceled Due to 'Terror Threat'

Associated Press
3:49 PM ET

(THE HAGUE, Netherlands) — A rock music venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American group Allah-Las because of a "terror threat."

Concert organizer Rotown said on Twitter that Wednesday night's concert at the Maassilo venue was cancelled on orders of police.

It said the venue, a former grain silo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat and concertgoers would get their money back.

Police in Rotterdam had no immediate comment, but said they would issue a statement. Dutch television showed officers in body armor outside Maassilo.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles.

