Television

New Game of Thrones Photos Tease a Climactic Final Showdown

Megan McCluskey
3:18 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

With nearly every major character converging on King's Landing, Game of Thrones' season seven finale is shaping up to be one of the show's most exciting episodes of all time.

New photos for the 80-minute installment — the longest in Thrones' history — appear to show Queen Cersei Lannister and her brother Jaime holding court in the Dragonpit while Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister present their case for an alliance against the army of the dead.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The episode also looks to tackle the growing tensions in the North between the Stark siblings, as shots of Sansa brooding on the Winterfell ramparts and Bran contemplating his visions appear in the set as well.

See the full gallery above.

"The Dragon and the Wolf," the finale of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

