US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on August 22, 2017, en route to Yuma, Arizona. NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images

A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe that President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it.

Fifty-nine percent of voters said they believe Trump is encouraging white supremacist groups, and 64% believe such groups pose a threat to the country, according to the poll.

More than half of voters, 55%, said that there is too much prejudice in American society, while 40% said there is too much "political correctness." Eighty-one percent responded that prejudice against minority groups is either "very serious" or "somewhat serious," and 62% said the same of prejudice toward Jews.

Half of voters oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces, while 39% support it, Quinnipiac reports, with support much higher (67%) among black voters.

In an open question, 64 voters said "strong" was the first word that came to them when they thought of Trump, while 59 voters said "idiot," 58 answered "incompetent, 50 said "liar," and another 49 voters responded "president."

The poll was conducted from Aug. 17 to 22 among 1,514 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.