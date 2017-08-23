A donation of just one dollar could be your ticket to a glitzy charity ball in New York City hosted by none other than party icon Rihanna herself.

This week, the chart-topping pop star kicked off the " Dollar Campaign ," a fundraising effort to support her goal of improving access to education globally.

The Dollar Campaign is live now , and closes Sept. 5. The winner will be announced on Sept. 7, giving him or her exactly one week to choose a very lucky plus one, pack a bag and jet off to attend the Diamond Ball at Manhattan's ritzy Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14. (Roundtrip airfare to New York City and one night in a hotel are also included in the prize.) This is the third annual Diamond Ball, and it's set to be star-studded : Dave Chappelle will host, and Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris are slated to perform. And, of course, Rihanna will be there.

“I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart. My grandmother always used to say if you have a dollar there’s plenty to share,” Rihanna said during an acceptance speech for her humanitarian award at Harvard earlier this year. (The "Wild Thoughts" singer is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education for Global Citizen, recently announced a bike program to improve girls' transport to school in Malawi and has used her platform to urge global leaders to make education a priority.)

According to the Clara Lionel Foundation website , a one dollar donation could provide one brick to help build a school in Malawi. If you want more chances to win that spot at Rihanna's party, of course, you can simply donate more; $20, the Foundation notes, could support a girl's schooling for a month.