Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpDonald Trump's Campaign Pollster Tweeted Out a Poll That Is Not Great for the President
The President attacked the press and fellow Republicans at a raucous Aug. 22 event in Phoenix
CongressPresident Trump and Mitch McConnell Insist They're Getting Along
Senate Legislators Address The Media After Their Weekly Party Luncheons
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CharlottesvilleRabbis Drop Out of Jewish Holiday Conference Call With President Trump
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTS
Glass of beer TIME health stock
Getty Images
Mental Health/Psychology

How A Short Meditation Can Help People Drink Less

Amanda MacMillan
Aug 23, 2017
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Just 11 minutes of mindfulness training may help heavy drinkers cut back on alcohol, according to new research in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology. People in the study who listened to short audio recordings drank about three fewer beers than usual over the following week, while those in a control group didn't change their drinking habits.

The practice of mindfulness involves focusing on what’s happening in the present moment. Unlike other strategies sometimes used to combat unhealthy behaviors or addictions—which often strive to reduce cravings or teach people to ignore them—mindfulness encourages practitioners to acknowledge such cravings and respond with intention.

The downside is that mindfulness-based treatments usually involve many hours of training over several sessions and aren’t readily available to everyone who might benefit from them. Researchers at University College London wanted to see how a very brief intervention—just one informal session lasting a few minutes—might benefit people at risk for problems with alcohol.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

They recruited 68 adults who admitted to drinking heavily, but not to the point of having an alcohol-use disorder. Half of them listened to an 11-minute audio recording that taught basic mindfulness strategies, like thinking consciously about one’s feelings and bodily sensations. The recordings told them that by acknowledging these sensations—like cravings, for instance—they could tolerate them as temporary events, without needing to act on them.

The other half participated in relaxation training specifically designed to reduce cravings. After the session, both groups were encouraged to continue practicing the techniques throughout the week.

The study was double-blinded, which means that people did not know which intervention they were receiving. The word “mindfulness” wasn’t used in any recruitment or experimental materials, so people’s assumptions about the technique would not influence their results.

MORE: How Meditation Helps You Handle Stress Better

Because the two training sessions were so similar and so brief, the researchers expected to see only a subtle change in drinking reduction and only small differences between the groups.

But the results surprised them. During the following week, the mindfulness group drank 9.3 fewer units of alcohol (equal to about three pints of beer) than they had the week before the study. There was no significant change among people who were taught to relax.

Lead author Sunjeev Kamboj, a reader and deputy director in UCL’s Clinical Psychopharmacology Unit, says that practicing mindfulness can make a person more aware of their tendency to respond reflexively to urges. “By being more aware of their cravings, we think the study participants were able to bring intention back into the equation, instead of automatically reaching for the drink when they feel a craving," he says.

MORE: Can You Lose Weight On The Mindfulness Diet?

Kamboj and his coauthors hope that heavy drinkers—a group at risk for alcohol addiction and abuse, as well as other unpleasant side effects and chronic health issues—can use mindfulness to reduce their consumption levels before they develop serious problems. They are also exploring whether mindfulness can help people who have other types of substance-use problems. It’s yet not clear whether people have to really want to cut back on drinking or other unhealthy behaviors in order to benefit, he adds.

He also believes that mindfulness can be effective even when practiced informally without committing a lot of time, effort or money. “There are many self-help books, CDs, websites and apps that don’t involve formal face-to-face mindfulness training,” he says, “which our results suggest might be helpful for hazardous—but probably not for more severely affected—drinkers.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME