2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
Aerial view of Cancun, Mexico
Charlottesville City Council Votes To Cover Statues Of Robert E. Lee And Stonewall Jackson
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in the center of the renamed Emancipation Park on August 22, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Football

ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Benched Due to 'Coincidence of His Name'

Associated Press
1:44 PM ET

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State's game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."

Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.

ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made "collectively." It also says it's "a shame that this is even a topic of conversation."

Follow TIME