The Internet Is Taking a Historically Deep Dive Into Taylor Swift's New Album Title

After months of keeping a low profile and a social media blackout that tested the limits of Swifties' patience, Taylor Swift announced via social media channels today that her sixth studio album, Reputation , would be hitting the market on November 10 .

The title seems to be an apt comment on the past year of Swift's life, which was marked by lots of buzz about her love life and the particularly public flare-up of a longtime feud with rapper Kanye West , which ended in diehard Kimye fans spamming Swift's social media feeds with snake emojis (which might explain why Swift has been promoting Reputation with creepy, cryptic videos of snakes .)

Needless to say, the Internet had zero chill when it came to the album reveal and promptly took to the web to share their hot takes on Taylor's new album.

Here's the album art, title, and release date from Ms. Swift herself.

One fan applauded the moxie it took for Taylor to use this seeming reference to her life.

Have to give Taylor Swift points for calling her new album 'Reputation' and using a video of a snake to promote it. 🐍 - rachelhills (@rachelhills) August 23, 2017

While another Twitter user hoped that it would stoke the flames of the Kimye-Taylor feud.

If she don't finesse a sample of the Kanye 'reputation' couplets this was a waste. - Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 23, 2017

Some were fascinated by Taylor's album art, which was definitely newsworthy.

All the Taylor That's Fit to Swift https://t.co/JzwdY4nt0c - Michael Roston (@michaelroston) August 23, 2017

I really hope this is about the newspaper industry https://t.co/YJe1YPHqBz - Farhad Manjoo 🇺🇸 (@fmanjoo) August 23, 2017

While others saw the use of gothic font as a darker turn for Taylor.

that black lip, gothic thing that you like pic.twitter.com/fYabaoBGnl - Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) August 23, 2017

Others had a more meta interpretation of the art and title.