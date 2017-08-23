Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HousePoll: Most Americans Believe Donald Trump Is Dividing the Country
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTS
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Photos Tease a Climactic Final Showdown
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Diet/NutritionThis Is The Best Way to Detox Your Body
TIME health stock
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Media Workout
Floyd Mayweather Jr. holds a media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club on August 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather will face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas.  Isaac Brekken—Getty Images
UFC 2017

This Workout Playlist from Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Going to Get You Amped

Raisa Bruner
2:36 PM ET

There's been plenty of hype around Saturday's big UFC match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, but perhaps nothing will get you in the mood for the showdown quite like Mayweather's own workout playlist. The song selection, shared on Spotify, features big hits and deeper cuts by everyone from Drake ("Free Smoke") to Rihanna ("Needed Me") to 2 Chainz. (And because this is the famously fit fighter's own workout beats, you know this is a good one to queue up next time you make it to the treadmill for that uphill climb.) Titled "Hard Work & Dedication," the 35-song playlist is decidedly rap-forward with some R&B vibes thrown in for good measure. Slow and steady beats, it seems, are Mayweather's training jam. Take note.

Mayweather, the widely acclaimed boxing champion, will face off against the UFC lightweight champion and popular Irishman Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena. Their hotly-anticipated fight is expected to be one of the biggest spectator sporting events of the year. So for all those UFC match watching parties, you now have a fighter-approved soundtrack ready to go as you prep to see the two big hitters battle it out.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME