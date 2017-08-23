There's been plenty of hype around Saturday's big UFC match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, but perhaps nothing will get you in the mood for the showdown quite like Mayweather's own workout playlist. The song selection, shared on Spotify, features big hits and deeper cuts by everyone from Drake ("Free Smoke") to Rihanna ("Needed Me") to 2 Chainz. (And because this is the famously fit fighter's own workout beats, you know this is a good one to queue up next time you make it to the treadmill for that uphill climb.) Titled "Hard Work & Dedication," the 35-song playlist is decidedly rap-forward with some R&B vibes thrown in for good measure. Slow and steady beats, it seems, are Mayweather's training jam. Take note.

Mayweather, the widely acclaimed boxing champion, will face off against the UFC lightweight champion and popular Irishman Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena. Their hotly-anticipated fight is expected to be one of the biggest spectator sporting events of the year. So for all those UFC match watching parties, you now have a fighter-approved soundtrack ready to go as you prep to see the two big hitters battle it out.