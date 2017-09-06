History
Search
Sign In
faithAmerica Keeps Getting Less White and Less Christian
Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Leads Peace Walk On Good Friday
iPhone 2017The iOS 11 Features We're Most Excited About
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fine artsThe Louvre Is Finally Coming to the Middle East After Years of Delay
UAE-MUSEUM-FRANCE-LOUVRE
Haight St photographed in San Francisco, CA in 1968 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Haight Street photographed in San Francisco in 1968 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.Jim Marshall
Haight St photographed in San Francisco, CA in 1968 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
New York City photographed in 1962 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Haight St © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Woodstock © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Newport Folk Fest photographed in 1963 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
New York City photographed in 1962 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
New York City photographed in 1962 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Berkeley © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Haight St © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Haight Street © Jim Marshall Photography LLC
Haight Street photographed in San Francisco in 1968 © Jim Marshall Photography LLC.
Jim Marshall
1 of 10
photography

See How the Peace Sign Spread in the 1960s

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
9:00 AM ET

When the now-iconic peace symbol was first designed by Gerald Holtom in 1958, it had a very specific meaning. Holtom was active in a British nuclear disarmament advocacy group, and he referenced the shapes of "N" and "D" in the semaphore alphabet in order to come up with a symbol the group could use on signs at an upcoming protest.

But, like other effective symbols, it quickly spread to represent causes far beyond its creator's intent. From protest against the Vietnam War to broader hippie ideals, that potent combination of a circle and a few lines has become part of the global vernacular.

Its impact is the subject of the new photo book Peace: Photographs by Jim Marshall, the release of which will be accompanied by exhibitions in New York City, London and Los Angeles. The book brings together 1960s images of that symbol captured by Marshall, who was best known for his music photography. Many of his peace photographs were previously unseen, and this represents the first time they've been brought together for the public.

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

As Joan Baez and others note in the book, Marshall's fascination with the symbol was somewhat surprising, as he was, as Baez puts it, "somewhat of a hawk." That odd juxtaposition of personality and subject is evidence that, at least in San Francisco and New York City, where most of the images in the book were taken, the peace sign was inescapable — and truly a sign of its time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME