Politics
Search
Sign In
TechHere's Your First Look at Samsung's Galaxy Note 8
TravelHow to Deal With a Rude Seat Recliner on a Plane, According to an Etiquette Expert
Airbus 350 Singapore Airlines next generation airplane makes first flight to Moscow
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ResearchYour Cell Phone Is 10 Times Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat. Here's What to Do About It
Close-up of businessman using cell phone
Veterans

President Trump Speaks to American Veterans After Wild Phoenix Rally

Sarah Begley
10:36 AM ET

President Trump will give a speech at the American Legion's national convention in Reno on Wednesday, carrying on a presidential tradition of addressing the nation's largest wartime veterans' organization.

While the group is non-partisan, many on the scene in Reno told reporters they supported Trump and were enthusiastic about his work so far as president. Still, the American Legion's leadership has released statements in advance of the event condemning the recent racial hatred on display in Charlottesville, a move they may not have felt necessary to make if President Trump had not equivocated on the matter.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME