The Internet Is Really Enjoying This Cute Child Who Totally Commandeered an Interview

If there are kids in the mix during a live news segment , chances are the inevitable will happen and at least one kid will interrupt the whole thing .

While anchor Alastair Stewart was conducting a live ITV Lunchtime News segment with a mother and son about milk-related allergic reactions on Wednesday, that's exactly what one toddler did to bring more cheer to the situation. Adorably, she made her debut by gliding onto the set in front of the desk. But when that wasn't enough to make her presence known, she tried to climb onto it.

Stewart was very amused but handled it like a pro.

TODDLER TAKEOVER! Best lunchtime news ever. Well done @alstewitn for holding fort! pic.twitter.com/w4pAmnVtN7 - Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 23, 2017

Obviously this segment belongs to her. This is why interviews on important topics are vastly improved when cute kids burst onto the scene.

Watch below.

The joys of live TV! When children take over your desk when you're halfway through an interview @alstewitn pic.twitter.com/MyKEVsmtuw - ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017

Whether or not the ingredients — a serious news topic and an indifferent cute kid — are enough to catalyze this into the viral realm remains to be seen. But these people loved it.

TV Gold: Just watched ITV Lunchtime News re- milk allergies. Great interview, & done with consummate ease by A. Stewart.👍 - Dave Hammond (@thegandydancer) August 23, 2017

What happens when mum comes into the studio with the kids. Live on @itvnews. Top work by @alstewitn pic.twitter.com/v8q8InVbTT - Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 23, 2017

Tremendous chaos - @alstewitn being thoroughly upstaged by kids in his studio pic.twitter.com/NchkDxLrtS - Ross Hawkins (@rosschawkins) August 23, 2017