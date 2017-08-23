U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Goes on the Attack, Again
President Trump Holds Rally In Phoenix, Arizona
Foreign PolicyThe U.S. Imposes Secondary Sanctions on Chinese and Russian Firms Over North Korea
US-NKOREA-MILITARY-NUCLEAR-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SurveillanceJustice Department Backtracks on Collecting Data of Visitors to an Anti-Trump Website
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTEST
Military

U.S. Officials Say Navy Commander Will Be Removed in Wake of Accidents

Ken Moritsugu / AP
1:33 AM ET

(TOKYO) — The commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.

One official said that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

The move follows four accidents involving Navy ships in the Pacific this year, two that left sailors dead and missing.

"While each of these four incidents is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation," Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift said late Tuesday in Singapore. The Navy previously announced a broad review of the 7th Fleet's performance due to the incidents.

Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. Then the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil and chemical tanker off Singapore on Monday. Ten sailors are missing, and Swift said the remains of some have been found.

The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. He assumed command of the 7th Fleet in September 2015. The Navy fleet is based in Yokosuka, Japan.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME