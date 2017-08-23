'There Are No Two Sides to Bigotry and Hate.' George and Amal Clooney Make $1 Million Donation to Fight Hate Groups

George and Amal Clooney are responding to the violence at recent white supremacist rallies by helping an organization that combats hate groups.

The actor and his lawyer wife teamed up with Southern Poverty Law Center through the Clooney Foundation for Justice. In a statement released to PEOPLE, George took a stance against bigotry.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” George said. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, co-founded by the couple in 2016, works to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world. The foundation recently partnered up with UNICEF to open seven public schools for Syrian refugees in Amal’s native Lebanon.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a nonprofit organization monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists.

The grant comes after a “Unite the Right” rally, organized to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly.

Heather Heyer , 32, was killed and at least 19 others were injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters.

This story originally appeared on people.com .