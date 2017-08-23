The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How Probiotics Could Protect Newborns From Deadly Infections

1. Probiotic bacteria — that occur naturally in pickled vegetables — could protect newborns from deadly infection.

By Michaeleen Doucleff at NPR

2. Here’s how cities are using chatbots to deliver data and services to citizens.

By Zack Quaintance in GovTech

3. There are lots of reasons to raise the minimum wage. Add reducing child neglect cases to the list.

By Indiana University

4. With foldable 3D-printed parts, ‘Robogami’ aims to make robot design accessible to all.

By Devin Coldewey at TechCrunch

5. We know how to teach writing well. Are we willing to do it?

By John Warner at Inside Higher Ed

